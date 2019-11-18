‘Back to the Future’ fans have chance to meet movie’s leading lady in Baldwinsville

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Claudia Wells, who played Michael J. Fox’s girlfriend, Jennifer Parker, in 1985’s “Back to the Future,” will meet with fans of the movie Tuesday night at Baker High School.

Ticket sales from the event will benefit the Baldwinsville Bees Marching Band’s trip to Pasadena, California for the Rose Parade on January 1.

Despite being born after the movie, the band students are no stranger to “Back to the Future.” Their 2019 field band show, Stranger 1985, is based on the music of the movie.

General admission tickets cost $20. The event starts at 7 p.m.

At 6 p.m., for a $50 ticket, Claudia Wells will be available for a meet and greet, which includes early event access, a photo opportunity with the star, a signed poster and premier event seating.

NewsChannel 9’s Andrew Donovan will be the event’s emcee.

Tickets are available online: bville.ticketleap.com/claudia-wells or at the door.