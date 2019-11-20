‘Back to the Future’ star makes an appearance at Baker High School

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — “Back to the Future” fans got a present-day treat Tuesday night at Baldwinsville’s Baker High School as one of the stars of the 1985 comedy stopped by.

Claudia Wells, who played Jennifer Parker in the film, stopped by for a Q&A session emceed by NewsChannel 9’s Andrew Donovan.

It was part of a special event where the marching band played music from the movie and she took audience questions. She also spoke about the band’s skills.

“These kids are so extraordinary. I was trying so hard not to cry because my makeup is on. I was floored,” Wells said. “My son was in band, it didn’t sound anything like this. I’m floored. If I could buy every single one of them, their airfare, I would.”

All the money raised will go to help send the marching band to Pasadena for the Rose Parade in January.

