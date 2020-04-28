Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Backhoe catches fire at Geddes construction company causing loud bang

GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A fire broke out in the lot of a Geddes construction company on Monday night that caused a big bang.

It started with a backhoe, then spread to a box truck. Then, a gas tank caught on fire, which caused the loud boom.

“I just heard a big bang, like an explosion,” said Christiana Kilbourn, who lives nearby. “So, we just came down here to see what happened.”

Only two pieces of equipment were damaged. There was no damage to the building and there were no injuries.

Geddes Police aren’t sure what caused the fire in the backhoe.

