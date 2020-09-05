Backpack giveaway in Syracuse gets students ready for the school year

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As districts gear up for classes in the next week or two, Syracuse is bringing the community together with school supplies.

The parking lot at the Belle Grove Missionary Baptist Church was filled this morning as they hosted a backpack giveaway.

Tables were also filled with folders, pencils, erasers and more for the taking, so students can start the year off on the right foot.

Syracuse police officers and Mayor Ben Walsh were also there, along with a bounce house and some basketball games.

Hancock Estabrook Lawfirm donated over 50 backpacks for the event.