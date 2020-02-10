Backstreet Boys coming to Buffalo, Saratoga

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WROC) — The Backstreet Boys are coming to Buffalo and Saratoga this year on their DNA World Tour.
The group will perform Saturday, July 25 at Darien Lake Amphitheater, and return to the area, September 11 at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center.
Tickets range from $39 through $300 and go on sale Friday, February 14 at Livenation.com.
