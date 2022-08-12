SYRACUSE N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Friday, August 12 marks the start of the annual Bacon Festival in Clinton Square in Downtown Syracuse. The festival begins at 12 p.m. and will last until 10 p.m. It will run on Saturday, August 13 at the same time.

Many Syracuse natives are familiar with that fried and smoky goodness that flows through the neighborhood around this time every year.

The Festival will feature dozens of vendors that will serve bacon inspired treats. According to bestbaconfest.com, all vendors will be mandated to have items that contain bacon in some context. These items will include bacon burgers, bacon mac n’ cheese, bacon-wrapped scallops and bacon sundaes.

Attractions will include non-stop music performed by local musicians, an activity zone, wine slushies, ice-cold beer, and a photo booth.

In order to accommodate the festival, these streets will be closed until mid-morning on Sunday, August 14:

Clinton St. from Genesee St. to Washington St.

Erie Boulevard West from Clinton St. to Franklin St.

The music lineup for the two days is provided below:

Friday, August 12:

12:00 pm: Just Joe

4:00 pm: Steven Cali

2:30 pm: 80’s Dance Party with Paulie from Total Eclipse of the ’80s

5:30 pm: Joe Driscoll

6:45 pm: Super 400

8:30 pm: Hard Promises

Saturday, August 13:

1:00 pm: John McConnell

2:15 pm: Mr. Monkey

3:35 pm: Brownskin Band

5:15 pm: Dylan Michael

6:45 pm: The Old Main

8:35 pm: Skunk City

Guests can park on the streets around Clinton Square via Metered Parking or “Pay and Display” parking. Parking garages around the area will be available, however they do charge hourly/daily.

A list of parking garages is provided below:

Here are some frequently asked questions:

Can I bring my children?

Of course! Kids like bacon, too! This a family-friendly event with plenty of activities for children to enjoy!

Will restrooms be available?

Yes, there will be portable restrooms on site.

What happens if it’s raining?

Rain won’t bother us, you can still eat bacon in the rain. However, if the weather deems unsafe conditions for the festival, we will have to take the appropriate action. Please check our facebook page for any notifications.

What else should I know?

You should know that alcohol will be served at this event but only to those who are 21 years of age or older. ID’s will be checked!!