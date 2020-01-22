Bail Fail: Steuben County man arrested multiple times, then released

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — A new statewide poll released this week by the Siena College Research Institute shows nearly one-half of state voters think the new bail reform law is bad for New York and locals throughout the Southern Tier are seeing it firsthand.

Javan Harris, 26, who is currently homeless, was arrested four different times over the last four days in Steuben County for a list of crimes in Bath and Hornell. The crimes range from grand larceny, public lewdness, burglary, and forcible touching.

Due to the requirements of the new bail reform law, Harris was issued an appearance ticket. After his fourth arrest in Hornell Monday evening, he was held on $2,000 bail.

The following is a press release from the Village of Bath Police Department:

The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office arrested Javan C. Harris, age 26, on Jan. 17, 2020 at around 5:30 p.m. for Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree (a Class E Felony). It is alleged that he stole a cell phone from a person at the County Office Building in Bath, N.Y. and due to the requirements of the new bail reform, he was issued an appearance ticket to appear in Bath Village Court at a later date. The Village of Bath Police Department reports the arrest of Javan C. Harris, age 26, currently homeless. On Jan. 18, 2020 at around 3:00 a.m., it is alleged that Mr. Harris asked to use a phone at a local hotel to find a place to stay and while the hotel clerk was assisting him, he took all of his clothes off and grabbed the clerk. Mr. Harris was charged with Unlawful Imprisonment in the Second Degree (a Class A Misdemeanor) and Public Lewdness (a Class B Misdemeanor). Mr. Harris was arraigned in CAP court for the issuance of an order of protection and subsequently released back into the public as these were not qualifying charges for bail to be set. On Jan. 18, 2020 at 10:44 a.m., Javan C. Harris was arrested again by the Bath Village Police Department. It is alleged that he entered Top’s Market after previously being issued a trespass warning and while in the store, allegedly stole some merchandise. He was charged with Burglary in the Third Degree (a Class D Felony), Petit Larceny (a Class A Misdemeanor) and Trespass Violation. During the arrest of Mr. Harris, he was found to be in possession of a stolen bicycle and he was then arrested for Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the 5th Degree (a Class A Misdemeanor). Mr. Harris was arraigned in CAP court and subsequently released back into the public as these were not qualifying charges for bail to be set. On Jan. 20, 2020 7:30 p.m., Javan C. Harris was arrested by the Hornell City Police Department. It is alleged that Mr. Harris inappropriately touched some females at Wegmans and Walmart in the city. Mr. Harris was charged with two counts of Forcible Touching (a class A Misdemeanor) and Resisting Arrest (a Class A Misdemeanor). Mr. Harris was arraigned in CAP court, and was held on $2,000 bail to appear in Hornell City Court on Jan. 23, 2020. Village of Bath Police Department

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9