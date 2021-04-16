Bail hearing Friday for Syracuse man accused of killing 11-month-old baby

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A bail hearing is scheduled Friday morning in the case of Chavez Ocasio, the suspect accused of shooting at a vehicle Sunday near Syracuse’s Strathmore area. The bullets killing an 11-month-old and injuring 2 other children.

The 23-year-old has been charged with Dior Harris’s murder, evidence tampering, and criminal possession of a weapon.

Ocasio entered a not-guilty plea Tuesday and is being held without bail.

Police say they’ve tied Ocasio’s car to the scene using surveillance video. Police say that video shows shots coming from the driver’s side window. At this time, there are no other suspects.