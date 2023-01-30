SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two weeks after 11-year-old Brexialee Torres-Ortiz was shot and killed on Oakwood Avenue in Syracuse, one of the three suspects charged with her death appeared in Onondaga County Court Monday.

20-year-old Dahviere Griswold, the oldest suspect in Brexi’s murder, was scheduled for a bail review.

After arguments from both the defense and prosecution, Judge Theodore Limpert set Griswold’s bail amount at $750,000 cash, $1.5 million bond or $3.0 million in partially secured bonds, which are bonds paid by loved ones. Griswold remains in jail.

Given the magnitude of this case, prosecutors originally said no bail should be set and that Griswold is a “flight risk” to the community.

However, the 20-year-old’s attorney, William Sullivan, argued that Griswold has never been arrested and has no prior criminal history. Sullivan went on to say that Griswold was born and raised in Syracuse, is a recent graduate of Corcoran High School and was working at Lowe’s at the time of his arrest.

Griswold’s defense attorney also talked about how his client comes from poverty and would “never be able to meet a $1.0 million cash bail,” which is what prosecutors ended up requesting. The defense asked the judge for a much lower amount: $75,000 cash or $100,000 bond.

The prosecutor went on to recap the night Brexialee Torres-Ortiz was killed feet away from her family’s home after going to the corner store for a gallon of milk.

20-year-old Dahviere Griswold was one of three people in a large SUV parked on Oakwood Avenue, the prosecutor said. Griswold and the other two suspects charged in Brexi’s murder exited the SUV and then fired their illegal guns less than 100 feet away, ultimately killing Brexi.

NewsChannel 9’s request to allow cameras in the courtroom was denied due to the ongoing investigation.

Ra’sean Patterson, 18, and Deckyse Bridges, 16, are the other two suspects charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon in the death of 11-year-old Brexialee-Torres Ortiz.

Onondaga County District Attorney Bill Fitzpatrick has told NewsChannel 9 his case against the three gets better every day and could go before a grand jury this week.