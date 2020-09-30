Bake sale helps raise money for Garrow money

(WSYR-TV) — Friends and family held a bake sale on Tuesday evening to help raise money for Elizabeth Garrow-McDonald’s family.
Two of Elizabeth’s friends, Krystina Burgess and Emily Trexler, came up with the idea of holding this event.
All the proceeds from the event will go to the family.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Could cats hold the key to a COVID-19 vaccine?
- News on the Go: 9/30/20
- Money in Your Pocket: 9/30/20
- Champions: 9/30/20
- The List: 9/30/20
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App