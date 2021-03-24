Baking to success: Boonville’s Broadway Baker to open café and bakery

BOONVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Jonathan Kornmeyer, 14, of Boonville, started baking at age 12. Residents started noticing what he could whip up in the kitchen, so he started his own business baking and shipping some of his products. With the help of his parents, this success has lead him to open a café and bakery in Boonville.

The new business is called Broadway Café and Bakery and will be located on Main Street near where the fire happened in January 2020. Kornmeyer says this helps add some new life to the area.

“Just losing all those businesses and bringing back something that we’ve been missing for over a year will be outstanding for the community,” Kornmeyer said.

Broadway Café and Bakery will serve breakfast, lunch, baked goods, paninis, sandwiches, and salads. He says it’s a lot to handle, but he will be getting some help.

“I want to have it mostly young entrepreneurs just trying to help, and I want to teach people so when they’re older, they can branch out and start their own business,” he said.

They will also have what they’re calling a “community board” for customers to pay a couple of extra dollars towards another customer’s coffee if they can’t afford it, sort of like a “pay it forward.”

His parents have helped him along the way, and they couldn’t be more proud.

“My husband and I, we have both been on board with this and we support it 500 percent, otherwise we wouldn’t be helping back him on this,” said his mother, Lisa Kornmeyer.

Kornmeyer says they expect to open in late May or early June.