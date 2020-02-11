Bald eagle spreading love in the North Country just in time for Valentine’s Day

CAPE VINCENT, N.Y. (WWTI) — A bald eagle was spotted on Route 12E in Cape Vincent, New York along the St. Lawrence River by Samantha Mason, who captured photos of the regal bird’s heart-shaped wings during a flight just in time for Valentine’s Day.
Bald eagles are a threatened species in New York State. According to the New York State DEC’s website, bald eagles are found entirely in North America and are currently found in every state except Hawaii, as well as throughout Canada. They tend to nest in undisturbed areas where they can find open water and hunt for their primary food source, fish.
Here, you can see the photos captured by Samantha of this majestic bird:
