Bald eagles flock to the south end of Onondaga Lake, best places to watch

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The southern end of Onondaga Lake is a hot spot for seeing bald eagles this time of year.

According to the Audubon Society, the warm treated water entering Onondaga Lake from the Metropolitan Sewage Treatment plant keeps the lake from freezing at that end, and provides eagles and other wildlife a great spot for gathering fish for food.

Alison Kocek, vice president for the Onondaga County chapter of Audubon says the parking lot at the rear of Destiny USA, the parking deck at Best Buy, the Creekwalk that goes from the mall to the lake and the West Shore Trail and the new bridge over the CSX railroad tracks provide good spots to view the eagles

Below is a photo gallery with some photos posted to the Bald Eagles of Onondaga Lake group, where you will find many, many more amazing photographs of the eagles and other wildlife on the lake.