Correction: An earlier version said the suspect was from Manlius, but they are from Baldwinsville.

MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Town of Manlius Police Department has arrested a 17-year-old from Baldwinsville for allegedly having an illegal loaded gun.

On Wednesday, March 22, at 1:30 p.m., the Manlius Police issued a search warrant for the juvenile’s home in Baldwinsville after investigating an illegally possessed firearm complaint, stemming from a domestic incident that took place in Manlius.

The suspect threatened his ex-girlfriend who lives in Manlius and also made threats to her family as well as making threats of self harm, according to the Manlius Police Department. The police were contacted by the girls family soon after he threatened them.

Inside the suspect’s house, police found a firearm along with a loaded, large-capacity ammunition feeding device.

The 17-year-old was charged with the following:

Criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, a class C felony

Criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, a class D felony

Menacing in the second degree, a class A misdemeanor

The teenage juvenile was arraigned and held at Hillbrook Detention Facility and an Extreme Risk Order of Protection (ERPO) was sought, prohibiting him from owning or possessing any guns, as well as an Order of Protection for the victim. Both the ERPO and Order of Protection were granted and served.

According to the Town of Manlius Police Department, there is no known threat to the community.