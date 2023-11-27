BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After three decades, one Baldwinsville business is continuing tradition, preparing to inflate 25,000 balloons for the annual Times Square New Year’s Eve celebration.

Balloon AffAIRs in Baldwinsville is celebrating 30 years of providing balloons for one of the biggest celebrations in the world in New York City.

Award-winning certified balloon artist and owner, Danny Magowan and his crew will inflate the specially-made balloons with streamers that will be distributed to people in Times Square to watch the famous ball drop at midnight.

Danny and his crew will also be part of his friend Treb Heining’s crew producing the confetti release that fills Times Square at midnight.

Not only is Balloon AffAIRs providing balloons for celebrations in NYC but locally. Balloon AffAIR crews will be on hand at the Turning Stone Resort & Casino for balloon drops and confetti effects throughout the resort as well as at their Yellow Brick Road Casino in Chittenengo, Lake House in Sylvan Beach, and Point Place Casino in Bridgeport.

Danny has done balloon drops and décor for many major events and celebrities like Rascal Flatts, Trey Anastasio, Kenny G, TV Land Awards, the NFL Hall of Fame Game, and grand openings for the National Inventor’s Museum, Cleveland Browns Stadium, the NY State Fair, the world premiere of Time Warner Cable/Road Runner, and many other events.

He was also retained to provide authentic Times Square New Year’s balloons for the 2011 Garry Marshall film “New Year’s Eve”.