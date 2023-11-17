BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As you’re watching this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, keep your eyes out for a little piece of Central New York.

Four local marching band directors will be marching down the streets of New York City.

One is from the West Genesee Central School District, another is from the Oswego City School District, and there are two from the Baldwinsville Central School District.

They’ll be part of a group of 400 in the first Band Directors Marching Band at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Among the bee hive are Casey Vanderstouw and Randall Bennett.

It’s not their first time bringing a Central New York connection to the parade in the city.

Almost a decade ago, they helped prepare 160 Baldwinsville students to perform. Now, it’s their turn.

“I’m excited. It’s definitely something that I never thought I’d be able to do you know. As a kid, you dream about that so, and it’s just cool to be able to show the students and the community that after you graduate you can still do these things,” said Vanderstouw.

It’s very exciting, but it’s also a lot of work.

The pair said it’s not an easy piece their playing either. All 400 marching band members have been practicing on their own.

They won’t get to start running through things together until they all arrive in Manhattan on Sunday night.

“We rehearse until like 11 p.m. Sunday night. The next morning we’re up at five to rehearse again, then we go to the World Trade Center to perform,” Vanderstouw said.

Some days, they’re rehearsing for 18 hours.

They say every moment is worth it, and it’s going to be wild to stand on the starting line of the parade.

“All of our little kids at the elementary level are super excited about it and stoked because it’s the first time they’ve ever known someone in the parade too so it’s kind of inspiring for them and it’s kind of a cool moment,” said Bennett.

They’ll be one of the first marching bands to play.

If you want to keep your eyes out for them, they should be marching through around 10 a.m.