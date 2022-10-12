BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Baldwinsville Board of Education has scheduled a second special meeting of the week for Thursday evening.

Superintendent Jason Thomson was put on administrative leave at Monday’s emergency meeting. NewsChannel 9 confirmed he’s being paid during his suspension.

Thomson was arrested Friday night for driving drunk twice the legal limit. He was seen crowd surfing at the Baldwinsville varsity football game earlier in the night.

NewsChannel 9 has been unable to reach Thomson for comment, despite attempts through email, phone calls, and visits to his Baldwinsville address.

Assistant Superintendent Joseph DeBarbieri is serving as acting superintendent.