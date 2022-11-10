BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Baldwinsville Board of Education will hold a special meeting on Thursday, November 10, starting at 6 p.m.

On Monday, November 8, the BOE held a meeting and Board President Jennifer Patruno shared with reporters that they are very close to making a decision on suspended superintendent Jason Thomson. She said a decision would come in the form of a special meeting sometime before the next regular board meeting which is scheduled for November 21.

During that Monday night meeting, Thomson was present with his attorney. The board immediately entered into executive session and then a short while later pulled Thomson and his attorney into the closed-door meeting.

Thomson is currently on paid administrative leave after he was seen crowd-surfing during the homecoming football game and later arrested on school property for drunk driving at nearly twice the legal limit.

The meeting is open to the public and will be held at the Transportation Center at 2810 West Entry Road in Baldwinsville.

Check back here for updates as NewsChannel 9 receives them.