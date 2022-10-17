BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)— The Baldwinsville Board of Education will meet Monday night for the first regularly scheduled BOE meeting since Superintendent Jason Thomson was placed on administrative leave after his DWI arrest.

The Board meets at 7 p.m. at the Baldwinsville Transportation Center

The BOE placed Superintendent Thomson on paid administrative leave Monday, October 10 during a four-hour-long special Board of Education meeting. Thomson was arrested the Friday before after he was recorded crowd-surfing in the student section of the Baldwinsville Football homecoming game and then arrested for driving while intoxicated.

This regularly scheduled meeting is with community’s first opportunity to publicly address the board since the incident happened during the public comment period.

Also on the agenda is the board’s formal acceptance of board member Frank Matus’ resignation. Matus resigned from his position on the BOE on October 8, just one day after Thomson was arrested on school grounds.

The board also plans to enter into an executive session at the end of the meeting Monday night where they could potentially discuss the district’s ongoing investigation into Thomson.

Acting Superintendent Joseph DeBarbieri released a statement to the Baldwinsville community reading: