BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Baldwinsville Board of Education voted unanimously to drop the disciplinary charges against suspended superintendent Jason Thomson in exchange for his resignation effective June 30, 2023.

The agreement was made during the Board of Education’s regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, January 23.

Thomson was arrested and charged with a DWI in October 2022 after a homecoming football game. Before he left the game, he was seen crowd surfing with students who told administrators they smelled alcohol on his breath.

Thomson pled guilty to a lesser charge of driving while ability impaired last month. His license was suspended for 90 days.

The suspended superintendent has been getting paid since his DWI arrest, making nearly $60,000 of taxpayer money while not working.

After the agreement was passed tonight, Thomson will be paid until June 30, totaling over $148,000 since last October.

In a vote of 6-3, the board also approved the appointment of Dr. Kathleen Davis to the position of Interim Superintendent during the meeting. Davis will take over on February 1, 2023.

The @BCSDBEES BOE meeting room is filling up with teachers, parents and community members ahead of the 7pm regular meeting.



Many tell me they want answers about the future of this districts administration. @NewsChannel9 pic.twitter.com/3WLXTITNGC — Madison Moore (@MadisonMooreTV) January 23, 2023

NewsChannel 9’s Madison Moore was at the meeting and said the room was filled with teachers, parents and community members. A total of 14 people spoke up during public comment and all but one voiced criticism on the Board of Education.