BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The entire Baldwinsville Central School District was on lockout on Monday, Aug. 14 after it says it received threatening messages.

The first threat was called in Friday evening around 6 p.m. but not found until Monday morning, followed by the second threat at 3:30 p.m. Monday.

According to Dr. Joseph M. DeBarbieri, Superintendent of Schools for the Baldwinsville Central School District, the district currently has students on the main campus for its Extended School Year Program.

The Baldwinsville Police Department is investigating the threat on Friday which was a voicemail left on a staff member’s phone and received Monday morning.

Out of an abundance of caution, all school buildings are remaining on lockout Monday night, with all planned activities on school grounds being cancelled.

The Baldwinsville Police Department and the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Department are working together with the school district on this.

Dr. DeBarbieri sent out a letter to parents, guardians and staff around 4:15 p.m. on Monday.

“The Baldwinsville Central School District is continuing to work with the Baldwinsville Police Department and the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Department regarding the potential threat received this morning. This afternoon we were informed that Onondaga County 911 received a new potential threat regarding our district at around 3:30 p.m. Out of an abundance of caution, we will be keeping our school buildings on lockout this evening and canceling all evening activities that were scheduled inside our facilities and on our school grounds. We are working with law enforcement to determine our next steps, and we will continue to update the community as soon as information is available,” stated Dr. DeBarbieri.

Chief Michael W. Lefancheck of the Baldwinsville Police Department stated the department doesn’t believe that there is any danger to the community.

