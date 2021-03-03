Baldwinsville CountryMax hosting donation drive for Purpose Farm

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In the wake of that terrible fire that tore through the barn of a Baldwinsville nonprofit, leaving more than 20 animals dead, the community is pitching in and now there are more chances for you to lend a helping hand.

The Baldwinsville CountryMax hosting a Rise Up For Purpose Farm donation drive this weekend. It’s happening Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on both days at the store, located on Route 31 in Baldwinsville. You can buy an item for the farm and everything will be loaded into a trailer.