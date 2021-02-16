Baldwinsville Dining Weeks kicks off Tuesday

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An effort to eat local kicks off Tuesday in Baldwinsville.

Baldwinsville Dining Weeks officially gets underway on Tuesday and organizers say the promotion is a great opportunity to visit locally-owned restaurants and save some money too. 

Almost two dozen participating restaurants are offering their own deals and menus. It runs until March 7.

Participating restaurants:

  • Angry Garlic
  • Tassone’s Wine Garden
  • Fireside Inn
  • Mohegan Manor
  • The Lunchbox Deli
  • Sal’s Pizza & Restaurant
  • B’Ville Diner
  • Pizza Man
  • San Miguel
  • Jessi Cakes
  • Brick-N-Barrel
  • Greens ‘N’ Grains
  • Bee You Nutrition
  • Olive’s Eatery
  • The Wood
  • The Suds Factory River Grill
  • Cottage Restaurant
  • Canal Side Cafe & Bistro
  • Abbott Farms

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected