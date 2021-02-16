Baldwinsville Dining Weeks kicks off Tuesday

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An effort to eat local kicks off Tuesday in Baldwinsville.
Baldwinsville Dining Weeks officially gets underway on Tuesday and organizers say the promotion is a great opportunity to visit locally-owned restaurants and save some money too.
Almost two dozen participating restaurants are offering their own deals and menus. It runs until March 7.
Participating restaurants:
- Angry Garlic
- Tassone’s Wine Garden
- Fireside Inn
- Mohegan Manor
- The Lunchbox Deli
- Sal’s Pizza & Restaurant
- B’Ville Diner
- Pizza Man
- San Miguel
- Jessi Cakes
- Brick-N-Barrel
- Greens ‘N’ Grains
- Bee You Nutrition
- Olive’s Eatery
- The Wood
- The Suds Factory River Grill
- Cottage Restaurant
- Canal Side Cafe & Bistro
- Abbott Farms
