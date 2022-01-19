Baldwinsville Dining Weeks returns for its 4th year

Yelp’s annual list is based on suggestions from users, and narrowed down based on ratings and number of reviews. (Getty Images)

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As of January 17, locals and visitors are welcome to try a variety of foods from 18 different local restaurants. This event is taking place now until February 6 as part of Baldwinsville Dining Weeks.

Returning for its 4th year, Baldwinsville Dining Weeks encourages community members to come together and enjoy a meal out with family and friends while supporting the campaign.

Whether you’re looking for something quick like a slice of pizza, looking for a 3-course meal, or looking to sit down and enjoy quality time and a glass of wine with the company you bring, the menu options from participating restaurants have you covered.

All local restaurants within the Baldwinsville community that would like to participate are encouraged to reach out to the event’s sponsor, JFS Curtze.