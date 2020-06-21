Baldwinsville High School hosts socially distanced graduation ceremony

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After much uncertainty as to if a graduation ceremony would even happen due to COVID-19, the seniors at C.W. Baker High School got the chance to finally walk the stage on Sunday.

The Baldwinsville School District held an outdoor ceremony so students could get their diplomas.

To ensure social distancing rules were being followed, the school held the graduation in a few different sessions, going by alphabetical order. The last ceremony wrapped up around 5 p.m.

NewsChannel 9 would like to extend our congratulations to all of the seniors in the Class of 2020.

