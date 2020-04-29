Baldwinsville home destroyed by massive fire on Wednesday

The address of the fire location was updated to 900 Prine Road, Baldwinsville.

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Massive flames were shown taking over a home at 900 Prine Road in Baldwinsville on Wednesday afternoon.

The call came in just before 2 p.m. in between Plainville Road and Prine Road. Firefighters struggled to get the flames under control, but because of a propane tank nearby and a lack of water they had a hard time.

Tanker trucks had to be called in for back up.

No one was in the home at the time of the fire. Investigators are now trying to figure out what may have started the fire.