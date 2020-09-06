Baldwinsville holds candlelight vigil for 2 sisters recently killed in car crash

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The community is mourning the loss of two Baldwinsville girls who died in a car crash earlier this week in seneca county.
A candlelight vigil is being held at Saint Mary’s Church on Sunday around 7:30 p.m. for the sisters, Maryella and Elizabeth Annal. They were just eleven and nine years old.
The sisters were killed this past Thursday when their family’s minivan was rear-ended by a pickup truck on the State Thruway.
Their parents, Maureen and Thomas Annal, were seriously injured and airlifted to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester after the crash.
