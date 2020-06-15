Interactive Maps

Restart NY

Coronavirus Coverage

Senior Spotlight


CNY Cases Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Baldwinsville Kiwanis Club sponsors drive-in movie for graduating Baker HS Class of 2020

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. — Sunday night, the Baldwinsville Kiwanis Club sponsored a drive-in movie night for members of the Baker High School Class of 2020 and their families. About 400 people came out.

The club wanted to make sure seniors had a chance to say goodbye to each other, and have a memorable experience.

“Just good times. We’re really excited as a club to step up and help out our graduating seniors,” said Tony Saraceni, President of the Baldwinsville Kiwanis Club.

The drive-in movie took the place of the school’s senior ball.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected