Baldwinsville Kiwanis Club sponsors drive-in movie for graduating Baker HS Class of 2020

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. — Sunday night, the Baldwinsville Kiwanis Club sponsored a drive-in movie night for members of the Baker High School Class of 2020 and their families. About 400 people came out.

The club wanted to make sure seniors had a chance to say goodbye to each other, and have a memorable experience.

“Just good times. We’re really excited as a club to step up and help out our graduating seniors,” said Tony Saraceni, President of the Baldwinsville Kiwanis Club.

The drive-in movie took the place of the school’s senior ball.