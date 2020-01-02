Baldwinsville man arrested in connection with shooting in Oswego County

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Baldwinsville man is facing charges after a shooting in the Town of Scriba that prompted an overnight search in Fulton on Wednesday night.

State Police say Bennie Jackson, 30, shot a 22-year-old man several times in the Champlain Commons parking lot just before 4:30 a.m. last Friday. Troopers then began searching for the suspect.

On Wednesday, investigators noticed a car parked in a driveway on Seneca Street in Fulton. While speaking with the people in the car, Jackson was in the back seat and tried to run away. State Police called for back up, including a helicopter, to track the suspect down. He was found along the Oswego River and arrested.

Jackson is facing assault charges. There is no word on the victim’s condition.

