Baldwinsville man charged with causing serious injuries to infant

(WSYR-TV) — A Baldwinsville man has been charged in connection with causing serious injuries to his infant son, according to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.

On Feb. 2, sheriff’s detectives assigned to the Abused Persons Unit responded to Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital at the request of Onondaga County’s Office of Children and Family Services to investigate an assault on a two-month-old.

The infant, who had been medically evaluated by doctors, was determined to have suffered a severe hemorrhage to the brain.

As a result of the investigation, detectives charged the infant’s father, Cody Ordway, 27, of Baldwinsville. Ordway is accused of shaking the infant and causing serious injuries to the infant’s brain.

Ordway was charged on Wednesday with reckless assault of a child and endangering the welfare of a child. He was arraigned in Centralized Arraignment Court with bail set at $2,000 cash, $5,000 bond.

He has since been bonded out, according to the sheriff’s office.

The infant remains in the hospital as of Thursday night.