SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Sheriff’s Deputies were made aware of a domestic dispute that was taking place around 2:30 a.m. on May 13, at Village Boulevard in Van Buren.

When deputies arrived, the complainant told them that 36-year-old Curtis Warren of Baldwinsville stole her SUV with her 4-year-old daughter inside. The daughter, who is not related to Warren, was strapped in in the back seat.

Multiple units were sent out to the area to the look for the SUV, but didn’t have any luck until 3 a.m. when the SUV was seen on Electronics Parkway.

Police tried to make a traffic stop but Warren left the scene. He wasn’t found again for another five minutes when OnStar reported that the SUV was not moving on I-81 in Mattydale.

Warren was traveling Southbound on I81, the wrong way in the NB I-81 lane, says the Sheriff’s Office.

Warren had crashed into another vehicle.

Deputies went to the scene and arrested Warren.

Curtis Warren has been charged with:

Felony Kidnapping 2nd

Felony Unlawful Imprisonment 1st

Felony Reckless Endangerment 1st

Felony Unauthorized use of a vehicle 1st Misdemeanor Act in manner injure a child <17

They took the child to Upstate Pediatrics Hospital as a precaution. Two people in the vehicle that Warren hit were treated at the scene.