Baldwinsville man facing multiple charges after allegedly starting fire at abandoned home

SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Baldwinsville man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly set fire to a vacant home on Buckley Road.

Around 1:15 a.m. Saturday, multiple fire crews responded to a call for a fire at an abandoned home in Salina. Investigators determined the fire to be suspicious.

A complaint was filed to authorities about a suspicious man seen near the area right after the fire and soon after, police found the suspect, Chad J. St. Denis, 34, of Baldwinsville.

St. Denis was taken into custody and is facing multiple charges: