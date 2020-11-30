SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Baldwinsville man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly set fire to a vacant home on Buckley Road.
Around 1:15 a.m. Saturday, multiple fire crews responded to a call for a fire at an abandoned home in Salina. Investigators determined the fire to be suspicious.
A complaint was filed to authorities about a suspicious man seen near the area right after the fire and soon after, police found the suspect, Chad J. St. Denis, 34, of Baldwinsville.
St. Denis was taken into custody and is facing multiple charges:
- Arson 4th degree, a class “E” felony
- Burglary 2nd degree, a class “C” felony
- Criminal Trespass 3rd degree, a class “B” misdemeanor
- Resisting Arrest, a class “A” misdemeanor
- Obstructing Governmental Administration, a class “A” misdemeanor
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Biden, Harris to receive first intelligence briefing Monday
- Baldwinsville man facing multiple charges after allegedly starting fire at abandoned home
- Hospitalizations become state’s top concern; elective surgeries to end in Erie County starting Friday
- WATCH: Stays damp, but turning milder this afternoon
- Agreement reached to resolve tax claims with Shoppingtown Mall
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App