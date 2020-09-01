LYSANDER, N.Y. (WSYr-TV) — A Baldwinsville is facing multiple charges after a physical domestic incident happened in Lysander.
Michael Perry, 34, or Baldwinsville, is facing charges of sex abuse, criminal mischief, criminal obstruction of breathing, and harassment after a physical domestic incident happened in Lysander with a female acquaintance.
Perry is also charged with violating an order of protection. He was taken to the Onondaga County Justice Center and is awaiting arraignment.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- WATCH: Clouds rule the sky with a spotty shower this afternoon
- Syracuse start time announced for game against North Carolina
- Baldwinsville man facing multiple charges after physical domestic incident
- Brian Miller reviews “Bill & Ted Face the Music”
- New York releases guidelines for corn mazes, hayrides, haunted houses; petting zoos not allowed
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App