Baldwinsville man facing multiple charges after physical domestic incident

LYSANDER, N.Y. (WSYr-TV) — A Baldwinsville is facing multiple charges after a physical domestic incident happened in Lysander.

Michael Perry, 34, or Baldwinsville, is facing charges of sex abuse, criminal mischief, criminal obstruction of breathing, and harassment after a physical domestic incident happened in Lysander with a female acquaintance.

Perry is also charged with violating an order of protection. He was taken to the Onondaga County Justice Center and is awaiting arraignment.