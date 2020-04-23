Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Baldwinsville man, girlfriend found murdered in Mexico

Local News
(WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9 has learned that a Baldwinsville man and his girlfriend were found murdered in Mexico.

Juarez Police have identified them as Pat Landers and Karla Baca.

According to police, Baca was a physical education teacher in Juarez.

KTSM TV reported that the couple was driving a black Jeep with New York license plates when they were attacked.

Investigators said suspects fired at least 20 gunshots.

