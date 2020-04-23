Baldwinsville man, girlfriend found murdered in Mexico

(WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9 has learned that a Baldwinsville man and his girlfriend were found murdered in Mexico.

Juarez Police have identified them as Pat Landers and Karla Baca.

According to police, Baca was a physical education teacher in Juarez.

KTSM TV reported that the couple was driving a black Jeep with New York license plates when they were attacked.

Investigators said suspects fired at least 20 gunshots.