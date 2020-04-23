Baldwinsville man, girlfriend found murdered in Mexico

(WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9 has learned that a Baldwinsville man and his girlfriend were found murdered in Mexico.
Juarez Police have identified them as Pat Landers and Karla Baca.
According to police, Baca was a physical education teacher in Juarez.
KTSM TV reported that the couple was driving a black Jeep with New York license plates when they were attacked.
Investigators said suspects fired at least 20 gunshots.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- UNC reserve freshman point guard Francis plans to transfer
- NewsChannel 9 survey finds 3 of 12 Onondaga County nursing homes dealing with coronavirus
- Sports fans and broadcasters are trying to cope with no live events during the pandemic
- Are Alzheimer’s and Type Two Diabetes linked?
- Consumer Reports advice for getting the groceries you need during the COVID-19 pandemic
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App