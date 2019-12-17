Baldwinsville man inflating 25,000 balloons for the New Year’s Eve Times Square celebration for the 26th year

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two weeks from tonight, the vibrant and sparkling ball will drop for the New Year’s celebration in New York’s Times Square, and a piece of Central New York will be part of it all!

Hundreds of thousands of people will be waving balloons in the heart of Manhattan, all thanks to a balloon business in Baldwinsville.

“Just to know that you were a part of the biggest party in the world is incredible, it’s amazing,” said Danny Magowan, owner of Balloon Affairs.

How he first got involved is a bit of a long story. He started delivering singing telegrams with balloons when he moved to Syracuse. Once he bought the business, Balloon Affairs, he agreed to decorate a wedding. That job sparked his interest to learn more about balloon decorations.

Magowan went to a balloon convention where he met the man who created the spiral balloon arch, Treb Heining. Heining asked him to help out with the New Year’s Times Square celebration that year.

Magowan’s first year getting involved was the New Year’s celebration from 1994 into 1995, and he’s been doing it ever since.

Magowan starts prepping in July. He figures out the sponsor, then orders balloons and streamers. The colors and artwork are picked out by the sponsor.

“The 29th of December, that’s my official balloon inflation day,” said Magowan.

With a crew of about 30 people, they make the balloon magic happen.

They inflate 25,000 ballons, which are stored throughout Times Square until about two hours before the ball drop.

“The swishing sound that you hear, multiply that by 25,000 and it’s a pretty neat effect,” he said.

It’s a spectacle Magowan gets to see from a rooftop as he throws confetti over thousands of people ringing in the new year with his balloons.

“It’s just amazing to be a part of something so big and I just have to pinch myself and say ‘wow I did that,'” said Magowan.

This will be his 26th year bringing Manhattan a little piece of Central New York.

