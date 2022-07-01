(WYSR-TV) — The Baldwinsville Marching Bad, The Marching Bees, will make history in July as the first marching band to perform in the Baseball Hall of Fame “Parade of Legends” in Cooperstown. The group will also perform at two Fourth of July parades on July 4.

The Marching Bees have been busy preparing for the “Parade of Legends” but say that they’re just excited to get back out there and showcase their talent. “It’s really exciting, we haven’t gone on a trip in a really long time so I feel like it’s really cool and everyone is really excited to get back into what we love doing,” said Senior Drum Major Katrina McCartney.

The Marching Bees will perform at the “Parade of Legends” in Cooperstown, N.Y. on July 23 at 6 p.m. The group will also perform at the Salute to Independence Day Parade in Philadelphia on July 4 at 10 a.m. and the 119th Annual Glenside Fourth of July Parade — the oldest Fourth of July parade in America — on July 4 at 3 p.m.