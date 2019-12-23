Baldwinsville marching band prepares for Rose Parade in Pasadena

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Baldwinsville marching band is counting down the days until they fly west for the Tournament of Roses Parade, and on Monday, the Bees had their final practice in Central New York.

It’s the biggest parade the band will have ever played in.

According to the band’s director, this is the first New York State band in more than 20 years to hop on a plane to Pasadena, California.

There’s more than 130 band members, ranging from 7th grade to seniors in high school.

The Rose Parade, hosted by the Pasadena Tournament of Roses, is an annual parade to mark the start of the Rose Bowl football game.

It’s a new year’s day tradition, the Bees are excited to be a part of.

When you see the Bees on national TV next week, you’ll hear them play “The Heart of Rock n Roll” by Huey Lewis and the News.

The Rose Parade kicks off at 11 a.m. eastern on New Year’s Day.

