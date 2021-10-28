Baldwinsville Marching Band prepares for state championships

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- On a cold, fall night, the Baldwinsville Marching Band practiced on their field to prepare for the state championships at the dome.

Along with several other schools, Baldwinsville is competing in the New York State Field Band Conference Championship, something the Drum Major for the band says he missed.

“I’m so happy we get to do this this year, everyone feels really bad for the seniors last year, it’s really hard,” said senior Trevor Stoyer. “Most of my friends were seniors last year and to see what they went through it’s tough.”

The director for the marching band, Casey Vanderstouw says, these students have been through a lot the past year which is what this years theme, Black Parade, is all about.

“It really grapples with teenage angst and coping with things not going well, and realizing that they’re not going to go well and persevering through that.”

This will be Trevor Stoyer’s second year as the Drum Major, but he’s been in the marching band for six years. He has advice for his fellow bandmates who are competing on Sunday, “It’s all about having a good time, we hear members of other bands that wish they could march our show, and that means so much to us.”

The championships begin at 8 a.m. on Sunday at the Dome.