Baldwinsville marching band set to perform at Rose Parade

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

PASADENA, C.A. (WSYR-TV) — In less than 24 hours, the Baldwinsville Bees marching band will perform at the 2020 Rose Parade in Pasadena.

The Marching Bees are one of only 20 bands selected to perform at the Rose Parade, and the first band from New York State in more than 20 years.

They will be 33rd in line for the parade Wednesday morning, and will perform “The Heart of Rock and Roll” by Huey Lewis and the News. 

You can watch all the action right here on NewsChannel 9, coverage begins at 11 a.m.

There will also be a viewing party at Pizza Man Pub in Baldwinsville.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected