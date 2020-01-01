Baldwinsville marching band set to perform at Rose Parade

PASADENA, C.A. (WSYR-TV) — In less than 24 hours, the Baldwinsville Bees marching band will perform at the 2020 Rose Parade in Pasadena.

The Marching Bees are one of only 20 bands selected to perform at the Rose Parade, and the first band from New York State in more than 20 years.

They will be 33rd in line for the parade Wednesday morning, and will perform “The Heart of Rock and Roll” by Huey Lewis and the News.

You can watch all the action right here on NewsChannel 9, coverage begins at 11 a.m.

There will also be a viewing party at Pizza Man Pub in Baldwinsville.

