Baldwinsville marching band takes the field in Pasadena

PASADENA, CA (WSYR-TV) — The Baldwinsville marching band officially arrived in Pasadena for the 131st Tournament of Roses Parade, and on Monday they showcased their talents at Bandfest.

Bandfest is a two-day event where all of the marching bands invited to the Rose Parade get to showcase their talents. Bands from all over the world were invited to this year’s parade including groups from El Salvador, Denmark and Japan.

Getting ready for Bandfest! Beauty and talent all around! pic.twitter.com/4QphVWnDxY — Baldwinsville CSD (@BCSDBEES) December 30, 2019

According to the Baldwinsville School District’s Twitter account, the Marching Bees took the field in Pasadena at about 12:45 p.m. EST, and put on a 16 minute performance, which can be seen in its entirety here.

The Baldwinsville marching band will be in the Tournament of Roses Parade, which starts at 11 a.m. on New Year’s Day, and can be seen on NewsChannel 9.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9