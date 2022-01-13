Baldwinsville native joins coaching staff for Winter Olympic Games

People wearing face masks to help protect against the coronavirus look at a display of the Winter Paralympic mascot Shuey Rhon Rhon, left, and Winter Olympic mascot Bing Dwen Dwen near the Olympic Green in Beijing, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. Just weeks before hosting the Beijing Winter Olympics, China is battling multiple coronavirus outbreaks in half a dozen cities, with the one closest to the capital driven by the highly transmissible omicron variant. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

(WSYR-TV) — Allison Coomey, a Baldwinsville native and Penn State women’s hockey coach, will join Team USA’s women’s hockey coaching staff in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games.

Coomey will be a team scout for the U.S. women’s national team during the tournament. Coomey was also a team scout at the 2019 U18 International Ice Hockey Federation international tournament and the 2019 U18 Women’s World Championship in Obihiro, Japan.

Allison Coomey joins St. Thomas head coach Joel Johnson, two-time Olympian Courtney Kennedy, former NHL defenseman Brian Pothier, and general manager Katie Million for her first Olympic Games.

Coomey will also be one of three Penn State Nittany Lions at the Olympics. 2021 graduate Jessica Adolfsson qualified for the tournament with Team Sweden in November. Alex Dawes, Penn State men’s hockey director of operations, is the video coach for the men’s national team.

Coomey was also named the 2019 American Hockey Coaches Association Women’s Hockey Assistant Coach of the Year.