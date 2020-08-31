Baldwinsville parents to hold a rally for sports

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Parents in the Baldwinsville school district are blowing the whistle over school sports.
On Monday morning from 8 to 8:30 a.m., parents are expected to rally with the goal of getting their children to play sports. Their message is to make the right call and support student-athletes.
The rally will be held in front of the district office and those attending are asked to wear masks.
