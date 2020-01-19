UPDATE: gas leak closed after car crashes into Baldwinsville building

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) UPDATE: The gas leak has been closed and the buildings are being cleared.

Baldwinsville police and firefighters are working to control a natural gas leak after a vehicle struck a building across from the Baldwinsville Police Department on W. Genesee Street.

The department posted on Facebook asking people to avoid the area.

Police evacuated a number of people from homes within a half-mile of the building. Those who have not evacuated are being asked to shelter in place.

National Grid crews are on scene.

