UPDATE: gas leak closed after car crashes into Baldwinsville building

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) UPDATE: The gas leak has been closed and the buildings are being cleared.
Baldwinsville police and firefighters are working to control a natural gas leak after a vehicle struck a building across from the Baldwinsville Police Department on W. Genesee Street.
The department posted on Facebook asking people to avoid the area.
Police evacuated a number of people from homes within a half-mile of the building. Those who have not evacuated are being asked to shelter in place.
National Grid crews are on scene.
Check back for updates to this developing story.
