Baldwinsville Police looking to identify man suspected of larceny at Rite Aid

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Baldwinsville Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers on the lookout for a man wanted in a suspected larceny at a Rite Aid.

Back on December 30, just before 3 p.m., a white man wearing a black baseball cap and black sweatshirt entered the Rite Aid on Downer Street in Baldwinsville. Surveillance footage shows the man allegedly taking items without paying for them and leaving the store in a black Ford Flex.

If you know who this man is, please call the Baldwinsville Police Department at (315) 635-6808.

