(WSYR-TV) — The historic Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is usually on in many households to celebrate the holiday. For next year’s parade on November 23, 2023, there will be a familiar Central New York face to look out for.

Casey Vanderstouw, the Baldwinsville Central School District school band director was chosen to join a marching band that will be in the iconic parade in New York City. He will be one of 400 band directors from across the country to march on Thanksgiving Day of next year.

Vanderstouw has been the high school band director for Baldwinsville since 2009 and will play the snare drum with the drumline in the band.

The theme of the band for the parade is “America’s band directors: We teach music. We teach life.” This is said to recognize the dedication and accomplishments of band directors and music educators everywhere and to show that these professionals not only teach about music but life lessons as well.

“I’m incredibly honored to be selected for the Band Directors Marching Band at the Macy’s parade,” said Vanderstouw. “I was so proud to lead our Baldwinsville Marching Bees in the 2014 Macy’s Parade. I never, ever imagined I’d have the opportunity to do the same as a performer.”

The band will be directed by Jon Waters, who is a nationally known music educator.