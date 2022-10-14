BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Baldwinsville Board of Education member Frank Matus has submitted his resignation to the district, according to a document obtained by NewsChannel 9.

His resignation is effective October 8.

It’s not clear if one development is related to the other, but Matus submitted his resignation the day after Superintendent Jason Thomson was arrested on school property for drunk driving.

Matus was elected in 2021 and was elected to serve until June of 2024.

The Board of Education met Monday, October 10 where, in executive session, it decided to put Thomson on paid administrative leave.

A second special meeting was scheduled for Thursday, announced Wednesday and cancelled a few hours later.

The Board will hold a regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, October 17. A vote to accept Matus’ resignation is listed on the agenda.

When NewsChannel 9 reached out to Matus, he wouldn’t confirm he had resigned or gave a reason. He simply responded: “no comment.”

To fill the vacancy, the Baldwinsville Board of Education policy gives the group two options: appoint a new member with a majority vote or call for a special election.