Baldwinsville School District sends uplifting message to students

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Staff at C.W. Baker High School had a message of togetherness for their students, as COVID-19 has kept students out of school for several weeks.

In a video message, staff at the high school said, “We are Family.”

Some of them got creative with their dance moves, but they all had the same message. The staff misses their students, and they want their students to know they are Baker strong.

To watch the full video, click on the video below:

