BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Staff at C.W. Baker High School had a message of togetherness for their students, as COVID-19 has kept students out of school for several weeks.
In a video message, staff at the high school said, “We are Family.”
Some of them got creative with their dance moves, but they all had the same message. The staff misses their students, and they want their students to know they are Baker strong.
To watch the full video, click on the video below:
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Baldwinsville School District sends uplifting message to students
- No mask, no ride: TCAT transportation system enforcing face covering policy
- Oneida County announces multiple businesses who may have been exposed to COVID-19
- Senator Schumer asking FDA to crackdown on unregulated at-home coronavirus testing kits
- Madison County to distribute hand sanitizer at several locations this week
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App