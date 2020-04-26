Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Baldwinsville School District sends uplifting message to students

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Staff at C.W. Baker High School had a message of togetherness for their students, as COVID-19 has kept students out of school for several weeks.

In a video message, staff at the high school said, “We are Family.”

Some of them got creative with their dance moves, but they all had the same message. The staff misses their students, and they want their students to know they are Baker strong.

