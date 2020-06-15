Baldwinsville seniors to ask for improved graduation plan at tonight’s Board of Education meeting

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Baldinwinsville Board of Education will hold a special meeting tonight to discuss plans about a graduation ceremony for high school seniors.

The COVID-19 pandemic not only abruptly ended senior’s final year at Baker High School, but it also ruined a lot of the traditions that come with graduating.

Two seniors, Paige Rocker and Sage Springsteen, are planning to speak at the Board of Education meeting and ask for an improved ceremony than what the district is currently planning.

The plans, available online, ask for families of graduates pull up to the graduation stage in one or two vehicles, but allow only the graduate and one family member to get out for an individual diploma presentation.

Feeling that plan is too rushed and impersonal, Rocker and Springsteen are pitching a graduation that’s more similar to what’s being planned by Liverpool High School. That plan allows each graduate to bring six family members who all walk in a group from the parking lot to stadium field for an individual ceremony.

The board meeting will happen virtually at 5:30pm, over Zoom, with members of the public invited to attend.

Link: https://cnyric.zoom.us/j/91797932315?pwd=R0VYTnlIeTdacGpCdlNNSkdlYlFMZz09

Meeting ID: 917 9793 2315

Password: 173221

