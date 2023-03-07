BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 14-year-old student has been charged with Making a Terroristic Threat through social media at Durgee Junior High School in Baldwinsville.

Baldwinsville Police Department and administrative staff at the Baldwinsville Central School District were made aware of social media messages that were making their way around the high school on Monday, March 6.

The Baldwinsville Police and school district found out about a student who may have brought a weapon onto the school property at some point on Monday and were also made aware, via messages, that the student insinuated inflicting violence at school.

Following the incident, an investigation began which involved many interviews throughout the day on March 6, and into the evening, according to Baldwinsville PD.

The investigation found that a 14-year-old Durgee Junior High School student had brought a weapon, described to be a handgun, to school at one point during the month of February.

The 14-year-old had shown it to another student the day he had it on school grounds and the Baldwinsville PD identified the student at the time and took them into custody.

On Monday, the student did not have the handgun in his possession but for safety purposes, all lockers were searched that day and no weapons were found.

The student was charged with Making a Terroristic Threat and the investigation continues to determine if any additional charges are warranted, according to Baldwinsville PD.

All charges will be referred to Onondaga County Family Court.

Members of Baldwinsville PD went to the student’s home, and all weapons that were there were turned over to police by the student’s parents.

“At this time, all weapons secured from the parent’s home appear to be legally owned and at the time of the officer’s arrival, were secured as per all New York State laws,” said Baldwinsville PD.

With the assistance of the Onondaga County District Attorney’s Office, an Extreme Risk Protection Order (ERPO) has been applied for and will be served upon receipt.