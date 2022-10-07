BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The Superintendent of the Baldwinsville School District was arrested Friday night for driving while intoxicated after he was observed crowd surfing in the student section at the Baldwinsville high school football game.

According to the Baldwinsville Police Department, Jason D. Thomson was observed by numerous individuals at the football game crowd surfing in the student section of the bleachers at Baker High School.

Several students reported to district staff that they suspected Mr. Thomson was under the influence of alcohol and police were notified.

A short time later, around 8 p.m., a Baldwinsville police officer observed Thomson operating a vehicle without a front plate and saw him make a turn without using his turn signal.

The officer pulled Thomson over and a field sobriety test was administered.

Thomson was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol level greater than .08%, failure to utilize a turn signal, and no front license plate.

Thomson was processed and released on his own recognizance. He is scheduled to appear in the Village of Baldwinsville Justice Court on October 26, 2022 at 4:30pm.